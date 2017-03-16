Calla Lily Festival to kick off in Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Department of Economic Development (DED) of the Taipei City Government has joined hands with Beitou Farmers’ Association in presenting the Calla Lily Festival from March 24 to April 23. Flower enthusiasts should not miss out on the opportunity to learn more about this beautiful plant.

Originally home to terraced rice paddies and vegetable farms, the valley's unique landscape was later transformed into a tourist area where visitors flock on weekends to enjoy the calla lilies.

Most of the farms at Zhuzihu have been shifted from rice- and vegetable-growing farms in the early days to recreational farms today, said Lin Chung-chieh, the DED Commissioner.

Accounting for over 80 percent of the island’s total calla lilies production, Zhuzihu has seen somewhere between 30 to 50 percent of the flowers blossoming, with some areas reaching as high as 60 to 70 percent. The months of March and April are prime time to appreciate calla lilies.

DED invites the public to visit Zhuzihu in Yangmingshan and experience the romance permeating in the air, and to participate in a wide range of activities and events spanning ecological tours, hands-on flower picking sessions, and more.