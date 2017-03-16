Taipei begins to offer free EV charging at 20 public parking lots

People driving electric cars in Taipei have more places to charge their cars from now on as 20 public parking facilities in the city are equipped with charging posts, the city’s Parking Management and Development Office said on Thursday.

The office said that it has finished the installment of all charging posts at the 20 parking lots, and the posts are available for charging, beginning on Thursday. There are two charging posts at each of the parking facilities, and therefore the total number is 40, according to the city’s parking authority.

These charging posts, which were donated by BMW’s Taiwan distributor at the beginning of 2017, are the 32 Amp charging system, and any electric car complying with the charging interface standard of CNS15511-2 can use the charging posts, the parking office said. Currently electric vehicles in Taiwan that comply with the standard include Nissan LEAF, BMW I3, Luxgen M7, and Tesla model S or X.

Before the number of registered electric vehicles in Taipei reaches 1,000, the city will offer free charging at the parking lots and only collect parking fees in an effort to encourage more citizens to drive electric cars and reduce air pollution and carbon emission in the city, the office added.

The 20 parking lots in Taipei that are equipped with charging posts (in Chinese):