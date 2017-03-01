Journey to 'Prague - the mother of cities' exhibition at National Central Library

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Czech Economic and Cultural Office and the National Central Library (NCL) collaboratively held an exhibition titled “Prague - the mother of cities” at the briefing room of the NCL, featuring tourist spots, history and culture of the European city.

“Entitled as the mother of cities, Prague is the heart of Europe and I represent the people of Czech Republic to invite Taiwanese to travel to the most charming city in the world,” said Václav Jílek, representative of the Czech Economic and Culture Office in Taipei at the opening ceremony.

Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic and is known as the "City of a Hundred Spires," the city center of which is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also one of the most beautiful cities in the world and has inspired many writers, poets and musicians, many of whom produced some of the best works in history when visiting the city.

The special exhibition is held at the NCL from March 14 to April 26, and visitors will learn about the history of Prague's icon, the Charles Bridge, as well as the founder of modern-day Prague Charles IV, King of Bohemia and Holy Roman Emperor.