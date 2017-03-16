Taiwan businesses' digital transformation lags behind Asian neighbors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan ranked third to last in enterprise digital transformation among 12 Asian-Pacific countries surveyed in a latest Microsoft study.

The study was conducted by Microsoft to better understand how enterprises were coping with the emerging Industry 4.0 and the arrival of advanced technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), advanced data analysis, and cloud computing technologies.

Up to 83 percent of Taiwanese enterprises surveyed said digital transformation was crucial for their business growth, and 76 percent agreed using advanced data analysis could help their businesses identify future market trends.

However, only 23 percent of Taiwanese enterprises had a comprehensive strategy, below the average of 29 percent in Asia-Pacific, according to a Microsoft Asia Digital Transformation Survey.

Microsoft noted Taiwan's digital transformation was occurring at a slower pace than most Asia-Pacific countries and that most Taiwanese enterprises were still in the preliminary stage of digital transformation.

Australia and India lead the pack in Asia with 40 percent of enterprises prepared with full digital transformation strategies, New Zealand came in second with 36 percent, and Malaysia in third with 35 percent.

Microsoft surveyed 105 decision-makers in Taiwanese enterprises from the financial industry, retail, medical care, manufacturing and education sectors.

About 54 percent of Taiwanese companies surveyed had a digital transformation plan that they were still in the process of implementing, placing the country second in the Asia-Pacific, which was slightly below China’s 55 percent.

Another 23 percent of Taiwanese respondents reported restricted or partial digital transformation strategies, placing the country below Asia’s average of 22 percent. The larger the percentage in this criteria indicated poorer performance.

Asian countries that scored even worse than Taiwan in the criteria of partial or incomprehensive digital transformation strategy included the Philippines (25 percent), Hong Kong (28 percent), Thailand (30 percent), South Korea (32 percent), and Japan (36 percent).

Taiwanese company decision makers who reported comprehensive digital transformation strategies noted the greatest challenges to implementation were cybersecurity issues, and lack of planning and implementation of digital transformation among leaders in the organization.

The companies also listed obstacles encountered including the absence of government support and information and communications technology infrastructures to provide businesses a suitable platform for digital transformation, uncertain economic outlook, and difficulties in finding a suitable technology partners.

The Microsoft Asia Digital Transformation Study released in the fourth quarter of 2016 surveyed 1,494 business leaders from Asia Pacific working in organizations with more than 250 employees from 13 regions including Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.