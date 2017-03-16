  1. Home
Taiwan keeping eye on China's activities on Paracel Islands

The Taiwanese government is closely monitoring China's latest construction activities on the Paracel Islands

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/16 16:12

North Island on Feb. 15 (left) Mar. 6 (right) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Amid reports of fresh construction on the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) off the coast of Vietnam in the South China Sea, Taiwan is watching developments closely, according to the Presidential Office.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) on Wednesday urged all parties involved to put aside their differences and jointly work together to develop the region and uphold peace and stability. 

A satellite image of the North Island (北島) posted on Reuters on Wednesday shows recent clearing of land and possible work to build a harbor for what experts believe will act as a military base. Work carried out on the site last year is believed to have been destroyed by a typhoon. 

The latest image follows January reports of modifications being carried out on Tree Island (趙述島) and other parts of the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by Taiwan and were seized in their entirety from South Vietnam by China during the Vietnam War in 1974. Like Taiwan, the government of Vietnam also claims sovereignty over the islands. 

 
