Events and activities in Taiwan for March 17-23

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The following is a list of notable events and activities taking place in Taiwan from March 17 to March 23:

Cultural and other events

The Taiwan Celts St. Patrick’s Day Festival will take place at Banqiao Stadium, near Banqiao MRT station, on Saturday March 18 from noon to 6 p.m. The Taiwan Celts are a Gaelic Football team in Taipei who are hosting a Gaelic Football tournament that will showcase Irish culture, including Taiwan’s first ever Taiwanese youth Gaelic football game, a mixed Gaelic football tournament for men and women and Irish entertainment and activities for everyone.

The Chiayi International Art Documentary Film Festival opens Saturday at Chiayi Municipal Museum with free admission. There will be screenings of 18 films, including some world premieres, that follow the festival’s theme "Inner Treasure." Tickets to the screenings are available 30 minutes before show time and seats are limited. There will also be forums and master classes open to the public. Visit the film festival website for more information.

Concerts

The National Concert Hall in Taipei hosts two performances by the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, who will play a selection of Scandinavian and Russian pieces, including works by Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Sibelius on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The orchestra features conductor Vasily Petrenko and famed cellist Truls Mørk. Tickets for the performances are NT$600-4,200.

Thailand’s Hope the Flowers comes to TCRC 前科累累俱樂部 Live House in Tainan on its Taiwan Tour 2017 on Friday at 8:00 p.m. They will be joined by Magic Stallions (妙蛙種馬). The venue will also host Japanese band ユウレカ (Eurika) on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the shows are NT$250.

Bobwundaye in Taipei will host a free St. Patrick’s Day Irish music jam night on Friday with the music starting at 10 p.m. The bar invites anyone who can play Irish music to join in. They will also serve Irish lamb stew and soda bread along with drink specials for the event. The venue will also host eclectic band of roots music The Admissionaries on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Duskwood Café (暮色森林) in Kaohsiung hosts 俞心嵐 Wing for her “believE” release on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Taichung hosts a performance by 雀斑 Freckles on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are NT$500 in advance and NT$700 at the door.

South Korean singer-songwriter and actor Jung Joon-young will perform with rock band Drug Restaurant at ATT Show Box on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are NT$3,800.

Sound Live House in Tainan will host Hello, Beautiful World concert featuring Hope the Flowers, Taiwan’s脆弱少女組, and Japan’s VERA-FI on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are NT$350 in advance and NT$400 at the door.

National Taichung Theater will host a performance of “Sound of Natural Horn” on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. presented by the Taiwan Symphony Orchestra. The performance features conductor Gilbert Varga and musicians Richard Bayliss and Gavin Edwards. They will perform works of Hayden, Mozart, Rachmaninoff and Strauss. Tickets for the show are NT$100-1,500.

On Wednesday, Revolver in Taipei hosts a Latin Takeover, featuring Last Minute Band (最後一分鐘的拉丁樂隊) at 9:30 p.m. Admission is NT$400 and includes a drink.

Chung Shan Hall in Taichung hosts the Sound of Living Stream Orchestra (SOLSO) as they perform “The Love that Sought Me” next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are NT$300-1,000.

Exhibitions

Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts at Taipei National University of the Arts has four ongoing exhibitions that run until April 16. “Rhetoric of Shame” features works by Wang Hao-Yu, Li Yi-Fan, Lin Shu-Kai, Liao Chao-Hao and Deng Yau-Horng in which the artists explore their and others’ shame. The exhibition “Sense and Sensibility” features 15 Korean women artists of different generations—born between the 1950s and 1980s—to showcase contemporary female artists and their expressions. Taiwanese artist H. N. Han returns to his homeland with a solo exhibition titled “RECALLING,” which showcases his journey as an artist around the world. The final exhibition at Kuandu is 2017 Outstanding Art Prize Exhibition–“Division of Reality,” which features the work of 13 artists from School of Fine Art and Department of New Media.

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts hosts “Condensed,” a comprehensive presentation of mixed-media ink paintings by Tsai Wen-ting until April 9. The museum also has an exhibit of 13 photographers titled “Snap Taking & Slow Thinking - Social Spectrum in the Age of Staged Photography” in which it compares fast and slow with the aim to highlight the social observations behind the image representation of staged photography. The photography exhibition is also open until April 9.

Theater

Performances of Zurich National Theatre’s “Who’s Afraid of Hugo Wolf?” will be on Friday and Saturday at the National Theater in Taipei. The musical directed by Herbert Fritsch stars Hilke Altefrohne, Lisa-Katrina Mayer, Annika Meier, Elisa Plüss, Anne Ratte-Polle, Ruth Rosenfeld, Carol Schuler and Carsten Meyer. The Friday performance is at 7:30 p.m. with two shows at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for the musical are NT$500-2,500.

New Taipei City Arts Center will host performances of “The Love of the Nightingale” by British playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the shows are NT$800-1,500.

The Chiayi Performing Arts Center will hold performances of “布，可以” which is a Chinese pun. The performance is based on clothing and fabric. The shows will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. All tickets are NT$250.

Taipei Cultural Center will hold a preview performance of “Noises Off,” the hit 1982 comedy by British playwright Michael Frayn that was adapted into a movie in 1992, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets for the performance are NT$1,110.

Other Activities

The Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) Conference & Exhibition 2017, organized by National Sun Yat-sen University, will open on March 20 at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and run until March 23. The theme of this year’s conference is “New Era, New Horizon, New Frontier: Higher Education in Asia Pacific.”



The Taipei International Cycle Show opens on March 21 with the demo day and runs until March 26 with the start of the Tour de Taiwan. The trade show will be held at Nangang Exhibition Center and Taipei World Trade Center and features forums, seminars and a celebration of Taipei Cycle’s 30th anniversary. For more information, visit the Taipei Cycle website.