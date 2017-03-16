BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TRUMP-REFUGEE CUTS — Tin, her husband and five children have cleared years of refugee hurdles to come to the U.S.: blood tests, interviews, DNA and fingerprints, background checks. She has her one must-bring possession within reach, a well-worn Bible, and keeps their phone charged for the U.S. Embassy to call. By Martha Mendoza and Meghan Hoyer. SENT: 2,100 words, photos, video. With REFUGEES-THE THINGS THEY WILL TAKE.

AUSTRALIA-BLEACHED REEF — Reducing pollution and curbing overfishing won't prevent the severe bleaching that is killing coral at catastrophic rates, according to a study of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In the end, researchers say, the only way to save the world's coral from heat-induced bleaching is with a war on global warming. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 780 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CHURCH ABUSE - An Anglican bishop who says he was warned by churchgoers that he was not safe in his own Australian diocese over his work to address decades of child sexual abuse has announced his resignation. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 410 words.

AUSTRALIA-HEADPHONES EXPLODE ON FLIGHT — An Australian woman suffered burns to her face after her battery-operated headphones exploded during a flight from Beijing to Melbourne, Australian air safety investigators say. SENT: 220 words.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-IMPEACHMENT BID — A Philippine lawmaker has filed an impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte because of the thousands of deaths that have happened during his anti-drug crackdown and for alleged corruption, although the bid faces an uphill battle because Duterte's allies hold an overwhelming majority in Congress. SENT: 300 words.

CAMBODIA-OBIT-SOK AN — Sok An, a deputy prime minister of Cambodia who was one of Prime Minister Hun Sen's closest political and personal allies, dies at age 66. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 430 words, photos.

INDIA-IRISH TOURIST KILLED — Police in the Indian beach state of Goa on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the death of an Irish tourist. SENT: 150 words.

CHINA-SAUDIA ARABIA — A visit to Beijing by Saudi Arabia's King Salman is highlighting China's budding engagement with the Middle East, which provides a crucial source of energy to fuel its economy and represents a key component in Beijing's bid to link China to Europe through infrastructure development. SENT: 300 words.

NEPAL-PROTEST - An ethnic group from south Nepal says it has withdrawn support for the government and plan to disrupt upcoming district and municipal elections. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

CHINA-INTEREST RATE HIKE - China's central bank raised short-term interest rates Thursday following the U.S. rate increase as Beijing tries to shore up the value of its currency and stanch an outflow of money. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 240 words.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's central bank has opted to keep its monetary policy steady, as the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank move toward tightening. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 220 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Japanese stocks fell while other Asian markets gained Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and a Eurosceptic party lost Dutch elections. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 350 words, photos.

JAPAN-NISSAN DESIGNER — Alfonso Albaisa draws upon the cultures of Japan, America and Cuba in concocting car designs with a flair that once was lacking at Japanese automakers, critics say, but is becoming evident as they globalize. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 700 words, photos.

