Jordan's king meets with Trump adviser on Mideast peace push

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's King Abdullah II and an envoy for President Donald Trump have held talks about reviving long-stalled efforts to reach an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

The king served as a key intermediary in previous U.S.-led negotiations on setting up a state of Palestine alongside Israel.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan says Abdullah told envoy Jason Greenblatt on Wednesday that he would "do everything possible" to help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

Greenblatt told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in separate meetings earlier this week that Trump is interested in reaching a deal. Trump has suggested a two-state deal is not the only possible solution, but has not laid out his vision for a Mideast solution.