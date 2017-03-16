  1. Home
  2. World

Jones, Hosmer homer to lift US to 4-2 win vs Venezuela

By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/03/16 12:42

U.S. pitcher Drew Smyly throws to first on a bunt by Valenzuela's Robinson Chirinos during the third inning of a second-round World Bas

U.S. catcher Jonathan Lucroy catches a fly ball hit by Venezuela's Alcides Escobar during the first inning of a second-round World Base

Venezuela starting pitcher Felix Hernandez throws out United States' Adam Jones at first during the first inning of a second-round Worl

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hometown favorite Adam Jones hit a tying home run leading off the eighth inning and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot three batters later as the United States rallied to beat Venezuela 4-2 on Wednesday night in the second round of the World Baseball Classic.

After being shut down for the first five innings by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, the Americans broke through against Venezuela's bullpen.

Hosmer, the MVP of the 2016 All-Star Game at Petco Park, singled leading off the seventh and scored on Jonathan Lucroy's sacrifice fly.

Hector Rondon (0-1) started the eighth for Venezuela and Jones, who played at Morse High about 8 miles east of Petco Park, homered to right-center to tie it at 2. Christian Yelich singled and Nolan Arenado flied out before Hosmer muscled a shot an estimated 418 feet to right-center for the lead.