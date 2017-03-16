Ethnic group says pulls support for Nepal government

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An ethnic group from south Nepal says it has withdrawn support for the government and plan to disrupt upcoming district and municipal elections.

The move by the United Democratic Madhesi Front does not threaten the government with collapse, but it will make it difficult to hold elections as planned in May.

The Madhesi ethnic groups from south Nepal supported Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal when he won power, with the hope he would amend the constitution. However, in the months since there has been little progress in amending the constitution.

The Madhesi groups oppose the constitution adopted in 2015, saying they should be given more territory in new federal states then was assigned to them.

Protests in 2015 left more than 50 people dead in south Nepal.