Photo of the Day: Ba-Jia-Jiang sit in fireworks

Photo wins 2017 Sony World Photography Awards portaiture category

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/16 12:27

One of the winning works of 2017 Sony World Photography Awards by Lin Tinghou (林廷侯)(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Sony World Photography Awards - National Awards Taiwan winners were announced on March 15. The first prize in the portraiture category went to Lin Tinghou's (林廷侯) work "Ba-Jia-Jiang sitting in the fireworks" (家將坐炮).

The Sony World Photography Awards is the largest international photography competition in the world. The second edition of the competition in Taiwan this year attracted nearly a thousand photographers to participate and submit more than 2,600 works.

The 40 winning entries are now on display at the Taipei Syntrend Creative Park until March 29.
