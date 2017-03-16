Taiwan companies to share investment experiences in Brazil

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwanese enterprises that successfully invested in Brazil will be sharing their experiences with fellow compatriots at a conference organized by the Commercial Office of Brazil at the Taipei Computer Association on March 22, 2017.

Among some of the panelists at the "Brazilian ICT Innovation Ecosystems: New Business Opportunities" conference to take place next Wednesday include top executives from large electronic companies in Taiwan, such as New Kinpo Group CEO Simon Shen (沈軾榮), and President of ADATA Shalley Chen.

"ADATA and New Kinpo Group have been some of the biggest investors in Brazil," said Commercial Office of Brazil to Taipei Director Fabio Franco.

Participants to the conference will have a chance to learn more about Brazil's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and local government incentives.

Brazil has attracted attention from Taiwanese high-tech companies over the past few years.

Apple assembler Foxconn pledged to invest US$12 billion to expand its factory in an industrial park in Itu outside of São Paulo, Brazil in 2011, with rumors that one of the factories would be assembling iPhone 5S at the time.

"The company has brought a huge plot of land in Itu near Sao Paolo," commented Franco. "But it seems like things did not go through."

Foxconn's grandiose expansion plan in Brazil has been in limbo since 2015.

Taiwan may lack natural resources, but the country compensates with its human capital, he remarked.

"Taiwan has one of the most important resources in the world— the human brain," said Franco.

Entrepreneurs and strategic thinkers were able to improve the country's economic situation in a short time span after 1949, with the founding of leading global semiconductor foundry TSMC and other high-tech industries.

Taiwanese entrepreneurs' foresight and strategy has helped the country successfully insert itself in the global supply chain, he added.

Some of these entrepreneurs will be sharing their personal experience working in Brazil.

Other guests and speakers to attend the conference include Cynthia Kang (江文若), Director General of International Cooperation Department of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic and Affairs, Foundation for Commerce and Culture Interchange President Dennis Hu (胡天盛), and Francisco Carlos Soares, Director of Government Affairs and lead of Government Affairs of Qualcomm Brazil.