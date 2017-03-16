Warm weather to arrive on weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The cold and wet weather seen over the past few days will subside as the cold air mass that brought it weakens, giving way to warmer conditions this weekend, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

However, Northern Taiwan will continue to see cold, wet weather on Thursday, with the temperatures feeling colder than the mercury indicates due to the damp air.

Chances of rain Thursday ranged between 70 percent and 90 percent in northern Taiwan, 60 percent and 70 percent in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan and up to 30 percent in other areas, according to the CWB.

The CWB said that clouds will gradually disperse in Southern Taiwan tomorrow, March 17, northern Taiwan will see some scattered showers, central Taiwan will be cloudy, and eastern Taiwan will see see brief rains, and all areas will see slightly warmer temperatures.

As for the weekend, Saturday, March 18, northern Taiwan will still experience some rain, but there will also be brief periods of sunshine. Central Taiwan will continue to be cloudy, while eastern Taiwan will experience isolated showers and temperatures continuing to gradually rise.

On Sunday, March 19, a cluster of clouds will bring intermittent precipitation to eastern and western Taiwan, but no drop in temperatures is forecast.