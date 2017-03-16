Ex-soldier accused of threatening Fort Hood shooting rampage

WACO, Texas (AP) — A former soldier from Texas has been accused of making threats to go on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Thomas Anthony Chestnut on one count of using interstate communications to threaten injury. The 28-year-old man is jailed without bond pending a March 22 detention hearing. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

A message left with his attorney Wednesday was not returned.

Court records show Chestnut called Fort Hood saying he's an ex-soldier wrongly accused of a crime. Chestnut said he would shoot soldiers at the post if he didn't receive back pay.

In 2009, 13 people were killed and 31 others wounded in a shooting at Fort Hood. Nidal Hasan, a former U.S. Army major, was convicted and sentenced to death in that shooting.