  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/03/16 06:40
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Burnley vs. Sunderland

Chelsea vs. Stoke

Leicester vs. West Ham

Hull vs. Everton

Swansea vs. Bournemouth

Sunday's Matches

Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough

Southampton vs. Tottenham

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1

Blackburn 2, Fulham 2

Friday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday's Matches

Preston vs. Blackburn

Derby vs. Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa vs. Wigan

Barnsley vs. Norwich

Rotherham vs. Queens Park Rangers

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham

Ipswich vs. Cardiff

Brentford vs. Burton Albion

Newcastle vs. Birmingham

Brighton vs. Leeds

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Scunthorpe 2, Rochdale 1

Northampton 2, Port Vale 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0

Bolton 4, Gillingham 0

Southend 2, Coventry 0

Bury 3, Bristol Rovers 0

Oldham 2, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 3, Chesterfield 3

Bradford 1, Charlton 1

Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2

Friday's Match

Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale

Saturday's Matches

Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United

Northampton vs. Bolton

Swindon vs. Bradford

Charlton vs. Sheffield United

Oldham vs. Peterborough

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town

Chesterfield vs. Bristol Rovers

Gillingham vs. Rochdale

Walsall vs. Southend

Coventry vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Bury vs. Millwall

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Newport County 1, Morecambe 0

Exeter 3, Cheltenham 0

Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0

Luton Town 0, Carlisle 0

Accrington Stanley 5, Leyton Orient 0

Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1

Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0

Portsmouth 4, Grimsby Town 0

Doncaster 3, Notts County 1

Blackpool 1, Stevenage 0

Wednesday's Match

Yeovil 2, Barnet 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool vs. Newport County

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham

Colchester vs. Crewe

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town

Portsmouth vs. Stevenage

Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil

Morecambe vs. Plymouth

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town

Exeter vs. Luton Town

Wycombe vs. Hartlepool

Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient

Sunday's Match

Barnet vs. Notts County