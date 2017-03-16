BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion
Watford vs. Crystal Palace
Burnley vs. Sunderland
Chelsea vs. Stoke
Leicester vs. West Ham
Hull vs. Everton
Swansea vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday's Matches
Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough
Southampton vs. Tottenham
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
|Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1
Blackburn 2, Fulham 2
|Friday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday
|Saturday's Matches
Preston vs. Blackburn
Derby vs. Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa vs. Wigan
Barnsley vs. Norwich
Rotherham vs. Queens Park Rangers
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham
Ipswich vs. Cardiff
Brentford vs. Burton Albion
Newcastle vs. Birmingham
Brighton vs. Leeds
|Tuesday's Matches
Scunthorpe 2, Rochdale 1
Northampton 2, Port Vale 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0
Bolton 4, Gillingham 0
Southend 2, Coventry 0
Bury 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Oldham 2, Oxford United 1
Peterborough 3, Chesterfield 3
Bradford 1, Charlton 1
Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2
|Friday's Match
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale
|Saturday's Matches
Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United
Northampton vs. Bolton
Swindon vs. Bradford
Charlton vs. Sheffield United
Oldham vs. Peterborough
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town
Chesterfield vs. Bristol Rovers
Gillingham vs. Rochdale
Walsall vs. Southend
Coventry vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Bury vs. Millwall
|Tuesday's Matches
Newport County 1, Morecambe 0
Exeter 3, Cheltenham 0
Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0
Luton Town 0, Carlisle 0
Accrington Stanley 5, Leyton Orient 0
Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1
Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0
Portsmouth 4, Grimsby Town 0
Doncaster 3, Notts County 1
Blackpool 1, Stevenage 0
|Wednesday's Match
Yeovil 2, Barnet 2
|Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Newport County
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham
Colchester vs. Crewe
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town
Portsmouth vs. Stevenage
Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil
Morecambe vs. Plymouth
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town
Exeter vs. Luton Town
Wycombe vs. Hartlepool
Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient
|Sunday's Match
Barnet vs. Notts County