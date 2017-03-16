Washington Post copy editor and author Bill Walsh dies at 55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Walsh, a copy editor at The Washington Post whose witty blog and books about grammar, spelling and capitalization made him a popular voice on language, has died.

Walsh's wife, Jacqueline Dupree, tells The Post (http://wapo.st/2mKD5tt) that he died Wednesday from complications of bile-duct cancer at a hospice in Arlington, Virginia. He was 55.

The American Journalism Review called Walsh "the undisputed king of copy bloggers." During his 20 years at The Post, Walsh was copy chief of the national and business sections.

He wrote three books on copy editing. The most recent was "Yes, I Could Care Less: How to Be a Language Snob Without Being a Jerk," published in 2013.

Walsh was a frequent speaker at conferences of the American Copy Editors Society.