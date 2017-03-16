2 Americans presumed dead in Alberta avalanche

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Canadian police say two American snowshoers are believed to have died in an avalanche near Lake Louise in Banff National Park.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday the two people from Boston did not check out of their hotel in the Alberta resort Tuesday and their vehicle was found at a trail head on the Icefields Parkway.

Parks Canada says safety specialists found snowshoe tracks leading into avalanche debris with no tracks coming out. A helicopter that flew over the area picked up signals from two radio distress transmitters, leading them to think the two are buried.

Parks Canada says the avalanche danger is so high they can't send a team.

Police say the families of the missing people have been notified and their identities will not be released.