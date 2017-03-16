Argentine peace laureate visits Falklands ahead of troop ID

PORT STANLEY, Falkland Islands (AP) — Nobel peace laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel and other Argentine human rights activists are visiting a Falklands Islands cemetery ahead of planned efforts by Argentina and Britain to identify the remains of 123 Argentine soldiers buried there after their 1982 war.

The two nations agreed last year to have a team of forensic experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross identify the remains. Esquivel, Nora Cortinas of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo group and other activists visited Darwin Cemetery Tuesday.

Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago.

Some islanders have expressed concern about the visit.

Argentina still claims the islands that it calls the Malvinas. Britain says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.