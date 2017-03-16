New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|18.20
|18.29
|18.13
|18.23
|Up
|.07
|Jun
|18.13
|18.21
|18.07
|18.17
|Up
|.08
|Sep
|18.18
|18.28
|18.14
|18.23
|Up
|.06
|Feb
|18.56
|18.62
|18.50
|18.58
|Up
|.07
|Apr
|18.34
|18.37
|18.28
|18.35
|Up
|.05
|Jun
|18.00
|18.10
|18.00
|18.06
|Up
|.02
|Sep
|18.00
|18.00
|17.93
|17.96
|Up
|.01
|Feb
|18.02
|18.05
|17.98
|18.01
|Down .01
|Apr
|17.65
|17.67
|17.65
|17.67
|unch
|Jun
|17.34
|17.35
|17.33
|17.35
|Up
|.01
|Sep
|17.35
|17.35
|17.32
|17.34
|Up
|.01