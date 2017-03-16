Lawyer: Jurors in Etan Patz retrial knew old jury was there

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the man convicted in a retrial of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 say the verdict should be thrown out because the new jury knew members of the first jury were in court.

Alice Fontier said in court papers filed Wednesday that her client Pedro Hernandez could not have gotten a fair trial. She said at least two jurors deliberating at the retrial knew about former jurors who attended proceedings and sat with Stan Patz, Etan's father. Hernandez was convicted Feb. 14 of murder.

Etan's case captivated the nation. He was one of the first children to be pictured on milk cartons after he vanished May 25, 1979 on his way to school.

Fontier says a court officer told the new jury that the old jury was there.