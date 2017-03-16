BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2048 Down 43 May 2067 2079 2037 2048 Down 10 Jul 2065 2081 2044 2054 Down 5 Sep 2076 2087 2054 2063 Down 2 Dec 2095 2107 2074 2084 Down 1 Mar 2120 2129 2101 2109 Down 1 May 2145 2145 2125 2127 Down 1 Jul 2158 2161 2142 2144 unch Sep 2160 2160 2157 2158 unch Dec 2179 2179 2177 2177 unch