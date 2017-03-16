BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2048
|Down
|43
|May
|2067
|2079
|2037
|2048
|Down
|10
|Jul
|2065
|2081
|2044
|2054
|Down
|5
|Sep
|2076
|2087
|2054
|2063
|Down
|2
|Dec
|2095
|2107
|2074
|2084
|Down
|1
|Mar
|2120
|2129
|2101
|2109
|Down
|1
|May
|2145
|2145
|2125
|2127
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2158
|2161
|2142
|2144
|unch
|Sep
|2160
|2160
|2157
|2158
|unch
|Dec
|2179
|2179
|2177
|2177
|unch