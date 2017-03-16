Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo data breach

Four people charged by U.S. officials for a Yahoo data breach include two Russian intelligence officers and two hackers they enlisted. Some details on the men, according to an indictment and documents made public by the Department of Justice:

— Karim Baratov, also known as "Kay," ''Karim Taloverov" and "Karim Akehmet Tokbergenov," is a 22-year-old hacker. He is a Canadian and Kazakh national and a resident of Canada.

— Alexsey Alexseyevich Belan, also known as "Magg," is a 29-year-old Russian who was born in Latvia when it was still part of the Soviet Union and has been on the FBI's list of most wanted hackers for more than three years. He was indicted in Nevada in 2012 and in California in 2013, accused of computer fraud and abuse, aggravated identity theft and other crimes related to hacking into three different e-commence companies in the U.S. Arrested in Europe in 2013, he made it back to Russia before he could be extradited. Interpol has issued a request to member nations for his arrest and extradition, and in December he was one of two hackers designated for sanctions by President Barack Obama for "significant malicious cyber-enabled misappropriation of personal identifiers for private financial gain."

— Dmitry Aleksandrovich Dokuchaev, also known as "Patrick Nagel," is a 33-year-old FSB officer assigned to Center 18, which is the Russian intelligence agency's Center for Information Security.

— Igor Anatolyevich Sushchin is Dokuchaev's superior at the Russian intelligence agency. He also was "embedded as a purported employee and head of information security" at a Russian investment bank. There, the 43-year-old Russian monitored communications of bank employees, but it's not clear if the bank knew he was an intelligence officer.