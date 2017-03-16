Ivana Trump writing memoir about her children with Donald

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, is writing a memoir that will focus on the couple's three children.

"Raising Trump" will be published Sept. 12, Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Gallery is calling the book "non-political" and it's also unlikely to be critical of the president. Donald and Ivana's children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — are close to their father and are contributing memories to the book. The children said in a statement they were "excited" about "Raising Trump" and called Ivana an "amazing mom."

Ivana Trump has written books before, including "The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again."