Agencies to take comments on plan for Minnesota wilderness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The future of copper-nickel mining near a pristine Minnesota wilderness area will be up for discussion this week.

Both sides of the mining debate will gather Thursday for a forum organized by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

The agencies are taking comments on a proposal to protect more than 234,000 acres of land near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from further minerals exploration or mining.

The Obama administration announced in December that it wouldn't renew mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely. It also announced a two-year "timeout" so federal agencies could study a potential 20-year ban on mining and prospecting on the land.

It's that 20-year ban that is up for comment in Duluth.