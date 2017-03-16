Man arrested in India after Irish woman found dead on beach

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in the Indian beach state of Goa on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the death of an Irish tourist.

A local criminal was detained and was being questioned about the death of Danielle McLaughlin, said police superintendent Sammy Tavares.

Her body was found a day earlier by a farmer on an isolated beach near Canacona village.

The woman suffered injuries to her head and face, prompting police to launch a murder investigation, Tavares told reporters.

Police were waiting for the results of an autopsy and had informed McLaughlin's relatives from County Donegal in Ireland.

The southwestern beach resort state of Goa is a popular destination among tourists visiting India.