Stuhec holds off Vonn for downhill win at World Cup Finals

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia held off a hard-charging Lindsey Vonn to win Wednesday and wrap up the overall downhill title at World Cup Finals.

Stuhec also kept in place her slim hopes of the overall title, now trailing American Mikaela Shiffrin by 278 points with three races remaining.

On skis waxed and maintained by her mom, Stuhec finished in 1 minute, 36.95 seconds over a sun-splashed course. Vonn was 0.66 seconds back in second. The American standout was going so fast at the finish that she fell and briefly slid under the safety barriers. Vonn was all smiles after being helped up.

Sofia Goggia of Italy took third.

There was a scary moment when American Breezy Johnson crashed and wound up in the netting. She slowly got to her feet.