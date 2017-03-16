Deal awards $100K over officer's 'deviant' photos of women

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A settlement has awarded $100,000 to plaintiffs in a lawsuit that accused a Louisiana police officer of forcing two women to expose their breasts so he could photograph them during a roadside encounter.

Financial terms of last month's settlement are disclosed in a document that The Associated Press obtained Wednesday through a public records request.

The deal resolves a federal lawsuit that accused Ville Platte police officer Larry Paul Fontenot of threatening the women with arrest and with pepper spray if they didn't comply with his "deviant sexual demands."

The two women and a man who was with them during the August 2015 encounter sued the city, its police chief and Fontenot, who was arrested on extortion and video voyeurism charges and resigned from the police department.