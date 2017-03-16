France, Germany seek European center against radicalization

PARIS (AP) — The top security officials in France and Germany are calling for the creation of a European center to combat the radicalization of people the Islamic State group tries to attract with its propaganda.

French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux and his German counterpart, Thomas de Maiziere, said Wednesday that the European center would not replace national anti-terrorism initiatives, but would link and complement them.

De Maiziere said: "Internet propaganda from the Islamic State can be very tempting. And they are targeting young Muslims in Western Europe, regardless of who they are."

Thousands of radicalized Europeans, most of them young adults, have left the continent to join extremists, including the Islamic State group. Security officials fear they will return to carry out attacks, as some did in Paris in November 2015.