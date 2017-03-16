Body of Irish woman found in Indian beach state: 1 arrested

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in the western Indian beach state of Goa say they have arrested a man in connection with the death of an Irish tourist.

Police superintendent Sammy Tavares says a local criminal was arrested Wednesday and was being questioned about the death of Danielle McLaughlin whose body was found near Canacona village of the state a day earlier.

Tavares says McLaughlin's body was found lying in an isolated part of the beach by a farmer early Tuesday.

Police were waiting for the results of an autopsy conducted on the body and had informed McLaughlin's family in County Donegal in Ireland.

The beach resort state of Goa is a popular destination for western tourists visiting India.