BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

The Labor Department releases its latest survey of job openings and labor turnover. The Commerce Department reports U.S. home construction data for February. Dollar General serves up its fourth-quarter earnings.

Hostess Brands climbed Wednesday after the maker of Twinkies, Ding Dongs and other snacks forecast higher profit and sales in 2017.

Head in the clouds

Google's experience in data-analysis and artificial intelligence should help it stand out from cloud-computing rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, but the search engine leader hasn't gotten that message across to customers.

Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Fogo de Chao (FOGO)

FTD (FTD)

Rubicon Project (RUBI)

KB Home (KBH)

MSCI (MSCI)

Baker Hughes (BKI)

Micron Technology (MU)

Fidelity Overseas (FOSFX)

This "Silver"-rated fund invests in high quality companies valued at reasonable prices, and Morningstar says "prudent stock-picking across sectors has driven results."

