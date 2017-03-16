High-profile sports accounts fall victim to Twitter hack

The Twitter accounts of Mayweather Promotions, the NHL Network and tennis star Boris Becker are among several sports-related accounts that were apparently hacked briefly amid Turkey's diplomatic feud with Germany and the Netherlands.

The accounts posted pro-Turkish messages that included swastikas and called the European nations "Nazi Germany" and "Nazi Holland."

Other sports-related accounts that fell victim to the hack include those of Duke University, Canada's soccer program and the University of Texas baseball team.

Becker later tweeted about the hack, writing: "I never posted this as I obviously don't speak Turkish."

The hack comes amid a time of heightened tension between Turkey and the European countries. Turkish politicians have hoped to campaign in Germany and the Netherlands to court support of Turkish expatriates ahead of their country's constitutional referendum next month.