2 men missing after swim in turbulent Tampa Bay-area waters

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are searching for a college student on spring break and a charter boat crew member who went missing in turbulent Tampa Bay-area waters.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said 15 Colorado State University students were on a charter boat anchored Tuesday evening off Shell Key when five male students went swimming off its side.

Four students made it back. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday a crew member saw the fifth student struggling and jumped into the water to help.

The Coast Guard identified the crew member as 27-year-old Andrew Dillman of New York, and the student as 21-year-old Jie Lou of China.

Deputies told the Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2msBoiD ) that neither man wore a flotation device.

Colorado State University spokesman Mike Hooker expressed concern for the students and Dillman in a statement Wednesday.

