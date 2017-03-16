Creative Director Rodolfo Paglialunga leaves Jil Sander

MILAN (AP) — Rodolfo Paglialunga is leaving the Jil Sander label after three years as creative director.

The change announced Wednesday is the latest fashion world shake-up. Paglialunga joined the label in 2014, after Jil Sander exited her eponymous brand for the third time.

A reason for the latest change was not given and no successor was named.

Paglialunga said in a statement that "it was a great pleasure to collaborate with everyone in Jil Sander and to give my contribution to the brand's history and legacy."

Paglialunga's fall-winter womenswear collection shown last month was his last for the label owned by the Japanese Group OLG.

CEO Alessandra Bettari thanked the designer for "the respect he paid to the brand's DNA."