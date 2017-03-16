Fact Sheet: 2017 Porsche Macan

BASE PRICE: $47,800 for base model.
AS TESTED: $53,620.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact crossover sport utility.
ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged, inline four cylinder.
MILEAGE: 20 mpg (city), 25 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 142 mph.
LENGTH: 184.3 inches.
WHEELBASE: 110.5 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 3,902 pounds.
BUILT AT: Germany
OPTIONS: Premium package (includes Bose surround sound system, Porsche Dynamic Light System, automatic-dimming mirrors, front and rear heated seats) $2,590; Porsche Connect $1,020; Carrara White metallic exterior paint $700; standard interior in black/luxor beige $260; 18-inch S wheel $200.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $1,050.