DC bald eagles snuggle together to protect eggs amid storm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia has been hit by wind, sleet and snow this week, but two nesting bald eagles at the U.S. National Arboretum worked to ensure that none of it affected their two eggs.

The arboretum says its live eagle cam showed the female eagle — known as The First Lady — sheltering her eggs from the storm Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Her mate, Mr. President, joined her for several hours in the nest, adding an extra layer of warmth.

Wildlife biologist Dan Rauch tells The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2mJ0Fah) that the eggs should be fine, despite the snowy weather.

The eggs are expected to hatch the last week of March.