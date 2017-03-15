Search in Mexico for crocodile that killed man

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Environmental authorities are searching for a 10-foot (3-meter) crocodile that killed and apparently ate a man in southern Mexico.

The federal Environment Department said Wednesday the attack occurred March 12, when the victim and three friends went to the La Encrucijada reserve to fish. The 18-year-old man was carried off by the reptile, but his companions escaped.

The department said it would erect crocodile warning signs.

The department said experts and fishermen began working Tuesday to locate crocodiles of that length in a swampy area on the Pacific coast of Chiapas state.

Experts will try to capture and empty the stomachs of the crocodiles without killing them to see if any contain human remains.

If they find the animal, it will be relocated to an animal reserve, park or zoo.