Taipei mayor vows to realize housing justice in the city

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-jo set out his public housing agenda at a forum that addressed the issue of housing justice.

Ko pointed out at the forum held two days ago that the construction for approximately 20,000 public housing units will begin during his tenure. The tally of unoccupied homes in Taipei has reached 37,000 units, which calls for a carefully planned housing policy to better address the high vacancy rate, the mayor added.

With regard to rental assistance, Ko said that the city plans to subsidize residents with an amount based on respective income levels. Issues regarding budgets and the method of implementation will be further reviewed. He added that the government should also provide incentives for owners of vacant housing as a means to boost the rental housing market.

On property tax, Ko noted that the rates for units used for residential purposes should be reformed to reflect the true situations where property-hoarding may take place. It is not fair for someone who owns three properties to enjoy low rates. With the central government yet to propose improvement measures targeting the problem, the city will seek to realize housing justice through lowering uniform rates and self-occupied property rates.