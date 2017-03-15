WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--MONACO-MANCHESTER CITY

MONACO — Monaco looks to overturn a 5-3 deficit when it faces Manchester City in the return leg of the Champions League. Both managers have pledged to play attacking soccer. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-LEVERKUSEN

MADRID — Atletico Madrid defends a 4-2 first-leg lead against Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-LEICESTER

LEICESTER, England — The obvious answer was Barcelona or Real Madrid. Bayern Munich would have been understandable, too. But when Gianluigi Buffon was asked which team he would like to avoid in the draw for the Champions League quarterfinals, the Juventus goalkeeper went for competition's big outsider — Leicester. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SKI--WORLD CUP FINALS-HIRSCHER

ASPEN, Colo. — Marcel Hirscher's not-so-distant plans include spending two weeks on an island, where he will read books, watch movies and stare into the sea as he ponders this: Does he really want to keep ski racing? By Pat Graham. SENT: 725 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--MAN UNITED-POGBA

LONDON — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho strongly defended Paul Pogba on Wednesday, saying critics of the world's most expensive player are envious and "in real trouble with their lives." By Rob Harris. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN ELECTION

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Confederation of African Football will go ahead with a disciplinary case against southern African soccer union head Phillip Chiyangwa, an outspoken critic of Issa Hayatou who reportedly described executives as "cowards" and "cronies" for not standing up to the veteran CAF president. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--SEVILLA'S DEMISE

MADRID — Two bad weeks may have hurt Sevilla's entire season. A sudden drop in performance at a crucial time ruined the team's hopes of succeeding in the Champions League and left it in difficult position to fight for the Spanish league title. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--JUVENTUS-DYBALA

TURIN, Italy — Paulo Dybala has been scoring for Juventus and he wants to stay at Juventus. Any way you look at it, that's good news for the Italian champions. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 480 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--ROSTOV-FIELD CONDITION — Rostov banned from holding games because field is poor. SENT: 130 words.

— SOC--NORTH KOREA-MALAYSIA — New June date for postponed NKorea-Malaysia soccer game. SENT: 130 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-SQUAD

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has recalled veteran Kamran Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad for the Twenty20 and one-day international series against the West Indies. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-BANGLADESH

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Dinesh Chandimal scored an unbeaten 86 to help Sri Lanka reach 238-7 at stumps on the opening day of the second test against Bangladesh on Wednesday. By Krishan Francis. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CRI--ICC-CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

NEW DELHI — Shashank Manohar has resigned as ICC chairman, the governing body said Wednesday. The ICC said in a statement it received Manohar's resignation via email and the ICC Board will now assess the situation and next steps before making a further announcement. SENT: 220 words.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

RANCHI, India — The week since India's dramatic, series-leveling win in Bangalore has been dominated by the rancorous debate over Australia skipper Steve Smith's "brain fade" moment that magnified a flaw with the Decision Review System, and his counterpart Virat Kohli's reaction to it. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 680 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Curry scores 29 on his 29th birthday, Warriors win. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Ovechkin breaks scoring drought, Capitals beat Wild 4-2. SENT: 900 words, photos.

