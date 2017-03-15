Japan remains top travel destination for Taiwanese despite surging hotel room prices

Japan remains Taiwanese people’s favorite travel destination despite the country’s surging hotel room prices, according to Hotels.com.

The website listed the top 10 favorite overseas destinations for Taiwanese travelers in 2016 as Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Seoul, Okinawa, Hong Kong, Kyoto, Singapore, Shanghai and Paris.

Of the 10 cities, four are located in Japan-- Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa and Kyoto--despite the surging hotel room prices in these four cities.

Hotels.com Hotel Price Index released for 2016 showed that hotel room prices in these four Japanese cities rose between 7 percent to 13 percent year on year, and average hotel room prices per night in these cities ranged from NT$4,153 to NT$4,514 last year.

Of the top 10 cities, Paris and Bangkok were the only two cities where hotel room prices dropped in 2016 compared with the previous year, by 10 percent and one percent, respectively, Hotels.com said. Frequent terror attacks in Paris last year were believed to have affected the city’s hotel room rates, Hotels.com added.

The website suggested that Europe is a good destination for consideration at this time as the Euro has depreciated and ticket prices for flights to Europe have been lowered.