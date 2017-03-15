Croatian club Hajduk fined after weekend hooligan incidents

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian club Hajduk has been fined and ordered to play two games in an empty stadium after hooligan incidents last weekend, including a masked man chasing the referee with a metal bar.

The game between Hajduk and Rijeka on Saturday was interrupted twice over racist chants, flares and the intruder.

A man in a black track suit and wearing a balaclava jumped onto the field and went after the referee. Police eventually caught him.

Disciplinary judge Sasa Pavlicic Bekic on Wednesday fined Hajduk about 11,000 euros ($11,700). Rijeka was also filed 2,000 euros ($2,100) over flares and "inappropriate" chants by its fans.