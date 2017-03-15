Senator wants answers from FBI on wiretapping, Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he's waiting to hear from the FBI director whether a warrant was issued that would have allowed the Obama administration to tap Donald Trump's phones during the presidential campaign, as Trump has claimed.

Graham says he asked FBI Director James Comey to answer this question by Wednesday and also to say whether the FBI is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

If Comey doesn't comply, Graham says Congress "is going to flex its muscle." He says "we will issue" a subpoena to get the information and hold up the nomination of the deputy attorney general until the information on the wiretapping is provided.

The South Carolina senator heads the Judiciary Committee's crime and terrorism subcommittee. He spoke Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show.