Hungary: Activists blow whistles on prime minister's speech

By  Associated Press
2017/03/15 20:28

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Opposition activists with whistles and horns have tried to spoil Prime Minister Viktor Orban's speech commemorating Hungary's 1848 revolution against the Habsburgs.

Speaking outside the National Museum, Orban on Wednesday again took aim at the European Union bureaucracy in Brussels and international financial powers, saying they were not concerned about Hungary's past and future and that the country needs to be protected from migration.

Several hundred protesters, many of them supporters of the small opposition party Egyutt (Together), blew referee whistles and horns and made Orban's speech hard to hear in different areas around the National Museum.

Late Tuesday, a court order revoked a police ban on the whistling, but only Orban supporters with special invitations were allowed close to the platform from where the prime minister spoke.