Mourinho says Paul Pogba's critics envious, short of money

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended of Paul Pogba, saying critics are envious and "in real trouble with their lives."

Pogba returned to United last year for a world-record transfer fee of 105 million euros (then $116 million).

Pogba has only had three assists and four goals in 25 Premier League games. But Mourinho says he's "very happy" with the United academy graduate who left to join Juventus in 2012 for four years.

Discussing criticism, Mourinho says "the world is losing values."

Mourinho adds that "it's not his fault that some of the pundits, they are in real trouble with their lives and they need every coin to survive and Paul is a multimillionaire."