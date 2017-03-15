BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TILLERSON-ASIA — On his first trip to Asia as top U.S. diplomat, Rex Tillerson wants to forge cooperation with Japan, South Korea and China against the nuclear threat from North Korea and demonstrate "America First" does not mean a U.S. diplomatic retreat from the volatile region. By Matt Pennington. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TILLERSON-ASIA TRIP — A reporter from a conservative-leaning website is the only media representative accompanying Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on his trip to Asia this week. By Matthew Lee. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CHINA-NKOREA — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang calls for new talks to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, ahead of a visit to the region this week by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that is expected to focus heavily on efforts to end North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean prosecutors plan to question ousted President Park Geun-hye next week about the corruption scandal that removed her from office, as the government announces that an election will be held on May 9 to pick her successor. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SKOREA POLITICS-PARK'S DOGS — It was hard to imagine that ousted President Park Geun-hye could get any more unpopular in South Korea — until she moved out of the presidential palace and left her nine dogs behind. An animal rights group accused Park of animal abandonment. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SKOREA-INTERVIEW DISASTER — You can see the exact moment Professor Robert Kelly knows his live interview has imploded. As Kelly speaks from his home office via Skype with BBC about the just-ousted South Korean president, his eyes dart left as he watches on his computer screen as his young daughter parades into the room behind him. By Foster Klug. SENT: 890 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysia says it was able to confirm the identity of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month at Kuala Lumpur's airport, using a DNA sample from one of his children. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-MALAYSIA — North Korea will play a postponed Asian Cup qualifying match against Malaysia on June 8, and must nominate a neutral venue in case diplomatic relations have not been restored. Tensions between the countries escalated over the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother in Kuala Lumpur. SENT: 130 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS — China's No. 2 leader says his government hopes for positive relations with Washington and has no desire for a trade war nor plans to devalue its currency to boost exports. By Gillian Wong. SENT: 560 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The official death toll from last week's militant assault on a Kabul military hospital rises to 50, according to a preliminary investigation. SENT: 280 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-CENSUS — Pakistan launches a national census, the country's first in 19 years. By Asif Shahzad. SENT: 180 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-EXECUTIONS — Three Islamic militants convicted by military courts are executed in a prison in central Pakistan, the army announces. SENT: 230 words.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN BORDER WOES — The closure of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is more than inconvenient; it is costly. Officials on both sides say in just one month, the closure has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost trade. By Riaz Khan and Rahim Faiez. SENT: 670 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-VP-DRUG VIOLENCE — The Philippine vice president raises alarms over the president's bloody crackdown against illegal drugs, which she says can't be solved "with bullets alone," and also asks Filipinos to "defy brazen incursions on their rights." SENT: 130 words.

INDONESIA-ORANGUTANS — Conservation groups in Indonesia have returned 17 critically endangered orangutans to their natural forest habitat in the past month, airlifting some by helicopter. SENT: 520 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-HEADPHONES EXPLODE ON FLIGHT — An Australian woman suffered burns to her face after her battery-operated headphones exploded during a flight from Beijing to Melbourne, Australian air safety investigators say. SENT: 240 words.

AUSTRALIA-CANCER CON — Australian author and blogger Belle Gibson, who lied about beating a normally deadly brain tumor through healthy eating, exploited public generosity by falsely claiming most of her income went to charities, a judge rules. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 320 words.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — European stocks rise while Asian shares slip as the Fed meets to decide on whether to hike interest rates in view of improvements in the U.S. economy. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CHINA-ECONOMY — China's No. 2 leader said Wednesday his government hopes for positive relations with Washington and has no desire for a trade war or plans to devalue its currency to boost exports. By Gillian Wong. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CHINA-US — China's top economic official says Chinese leaders "don't wish to see a trade war" with Washington and promises to open its state-dominated economy wider to foreign investment and trade. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CHINA-CURRENCY — China has no plans to devalue its yuan to boost exports and will keep its exchange rate stable, the country's top economic official says. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 280 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-PATENTS-CHINA — The U.N.'s intellectual property agency says China is showing "quite extraordinary" growth in international patent applications, putting Chinese applicants on track to outpace their U.S. counterparts within two to three years. SENT: 140 words.

HONG KONG-EARNS-CATHAY PACIFIC — Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways posts its first annual loss in almost a decade, blaming it on tough competition from rival airlines, slowing Chinese economic growth and a stronger currency. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 220 words.

JAPAN-WHISKY — A dim storage room surrounded by bamboo groves and pastoral hills is filled wall-to-wall with 3,000 wooden barrels. Here sleeps, for years, sometimes decades, prized Japanese whisky. The Suntory distillery in Yamazaki, near the ancient capital of Kyoto, is where the first drop of made-in-Japan malt whisky was distilled in 1924. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

