Pope warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly

By  Associated Press
2017/03/15 19:27

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says employers who fire workers for unclear reasons are committing a "very grave sin" and should ensure dignified work for all their employees.

Francis made the comments at his Wednesday general audience after appealing for a resolution to a labor dispute at Sky Italia, where employees are facing job cuts and relocation as the satellite channel moves its offices from Rome to Milan. Speaking off-the-cuff, Francis said: "Those who for economic reasons or to conclude unclear negotiations, close factories and business ventures and take jobs away, this person is committing a very grave sin."

The audience was marked by an emotional encounter as a small group of Chinese pilgrims approached Francis on their knees and wept at his feet as he blessed them in St. Peter's Square.