Rostov banned from holding games because field is poor

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian league club FC Rostov has been banned from holding games on its home field after criticism from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on its condition.

Mourinho was scathing about the surface, which had large bare patches, ahead of his team's 1-1 draw with Rostov in the Europa League last week.

Mourinho said ahead of the game "it's hard for me to believe that we're going to play tomorrow in that field, if you can call it a field."

The Russian league has taken action by stopping Rostov from hosting home games at the Olimp-2 stadium until the field recovers to a suitable condition. Rostov is free to hold games at an alternative venue.

The stadium isn't the one which will hold World Cup games next year in Rostov.