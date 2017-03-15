Calls for emergency medical services rise sharply; Interior Ministry urges public not to abuse services

Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior Wednesday urged the public to leave emergency medical services to the most needed as the number of calls for such services in the country has increased sharply over the past few years.

According to the National Fire Agency’s (NFA) statistics, the number of responses to calls for emergency medical services increased by about 100,000 every year from 2007 to 2011. In 2007, 72,797 services were dispatched across Taiwan, but by 2010 the number broke the one million mark with 1,03,981.

Last year, 1,117,523 emergency medical services were registered, which is 1.6 times of the number in 2007, the NFA said.

To avoid abuse of the country’s rescue resources by the public, eight counties and cities in Taiwan have set pricing standards to curb abuse of emergency medical services, but the judgment of abuse is usually lenient, the NFA added.

Take Taipei City for example, the NFA said, if calling for an ambulance to a hospital without an emergency room or going to a hospital with an emergency room but not seeking emergency treatment, the charge will be NT$1,800 the NFA said.

NFA Deputy Director Chiang Chi-jen (江濟人) said that the judgment to charge for using emergency medical services will be jointly made by the city or county fire bureau, health department and the doctor. Generally speaking, if a person suffering a minor injury but no one is present at home to assist the patient, calling for an ambulance is free, he said.

According to the Regulations of Emergency Medical Services, priorities of the services should be given to casualties in disasters or accidents, people who suddenly fall ill and cannot move, laboring women and people in other emergencies, the NFA said.



However, drunken people with no obvious medial symptoms, people suffering from minor injuries in traffic accidents, and people having a toothache were among those who called for emergency medical services, the NFA said, urging people in such cases to take other transportation options to hospital and leave the rescue resources to those who need the most.



Chiang said that a case in point was a woman in Taoyuan who was thought to have been suffering from a mental disorder and often called ambulances to seek medical treatment, but it turned out that she was taking ambulances to date her boy friend. There were also people in remote townships who called for ambulances to take them to hospital, only to walk into the hospitals by themselves when the ambulances arrived at the hospitals, Chiang said.

As some squadrons have only one ambulance, they have a responsibility to avoid the most feared scenario: a real life-threatening emergency arises while the ambulance is being abused by an unworthy case, he said.

