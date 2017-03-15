Hackers hijack Twitter accounts over Turkish diplomatic feud

LONDON (AP) — Twitter says it has revoked access to block "a third-party app" apparently used to hack a number of accounts to broadcast pro-Turkish messages.

It's not clear how many accounts were taken over late Tuesday but the targets appear to be have been entirely opportunistic.

Twitter Counter, an Amsterdam-based third party Twitter analytics company, told The Associated Press it had started an investigation into the matter.

Media reports including from Gizmodo, Engadget and the Guardian say a slew of accounts as varied as UNICEF, Duke University, Amnesty International and Starbucks Argentina have had their accounts compromised by hackers who used them to broadcast pro-Turkish messages.