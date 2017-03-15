Best photos from the past week in Asia

South Korea's Constitutional Court removed President Park Geun-hye from office in a unanimous ruling last week over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into political turmoil and worsened an already-serious national divide. The decision capped a stunning fall for the country's first female leader, who rode a wave of lingering conservative nostalgia for her late dictator father to victory in 2012, only to see her presidency crumble as millions of furious protesters filled the nation's streets.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, India's governing Hindu nationalist party won landslide victories in key state legislative elections that are seen as a referendum on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly 3-year-old government. Leaders from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party said the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, would boost Modi's chances of winning another term as India's prime minister in 2019 elections.

Japan marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 tsunami disaster in which more than 18,000 people died or went missing.

Hundreds of activists from left-wing women's groups protested at the U.S. Embassy in Manila, where they burned a mock U.S. flag with President Donald Trump's image, before joining a bigger rally outside the presidential palace on International Women's Day. In both rallies, they demanded an end to the presence of visiting U.S. troops and a crackdown against illegal drugs by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that has left thousands of drug suspects dead.