EU chief warns Britain against leaving without a deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Council President Donald Tusk is warning Britain that leaving the EU without any formal agreement would harm the U.K. most.

Tusk said Wednesday that it is time to address claims coming from London that are "increasingly taking the forms of threats" that it would be best for Britain to walk away.

He told EU lawmakers that "a no-deal scenario would be bad for everyone, but most of all for the U.K., because it would leave a number of issues unresolved."

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will trigger the process for leaving the 28-nation bloc by the end of the month.

The move would launch two years of talks that would see the country exit early in 2019.